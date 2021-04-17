Chivas: Results the Herd needs to enter the Repechage in Matchday 15

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will face this Saturday against the Xolos from Tijuana in the Akron de Zapopan Stadium in activity of the Day 15 of Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, in which the Flock could reach the Repechage zone if three combinations of results are met on this day.

Even with his pending match against Rayados from Monterrey, which will be played in the middle of the week at the BBVA Stadium, Guadalajara could settle in position 12 of the General Table, thus achieving the last ticket for the Repechage.

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: Emanuel Tito Villa responds to Sebastián Córdova

For Chivas to stay in 12th place, first they will have to make sure to beat Xolos by a difference of 2 goals, tying the border with 16 units in the table, leaving their negative difference at -2, with which they would surpass the from Tijuana, which would be -3.

With that result, Chivas would have to wait for Pumas not to score points in his game against Tigres next Sunday, in addition to Pachuca not to win his game against Rayados de Monterrey that same Sunday night.

In summary, Guadalajara has to win by a difference of 2 goals to Tijuana, wait for a Pumas defeat against Tigres and that Pachuca does not win against Rayados.

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: Carlos Reinoso throws a dart at Ochoa and Solari prior to the Classic

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: