Scratched he missed his hometown and a great advantage on the scoreboard of the e-Liga MX after tie two goals against Chivas, in a duel corresponding to day 10 of Closing 2020. Raúl Gudiño took control of the Guadalajara, while Luis Cardenas He did it for the people of Monterrey.

This commitment meant the first match between goalkeepers in the e-Liga MX. Guadalajara came from surprisingly draw against the zas Panzas Verdes ‘of the Lion, current leaders of the virtual tournament. For his part, Monterrey He came to the meeting with the aim of adding another victory in his palmares.

Rogelio Funes Mori was in charge of opening the scoring at 23 ′. The Argentine took advantage of a huge center down the left side to give the first joy to your hobby. 2-0 arrived ten minutes later thanks to Celso Ortíz, who finished off a powerful shot with his left foot that left Raúl Gudiño.

Angle he cut distances to 61 ′ and Oribe Peralta tied the board at 75 ′. From there, the meeting became a constant round trip for both institutions; However, the tie lasted until the end.

With this result, both squads remain in positions of Liguilla and with the intention of reaching the ‘Big party‘Virtual for the first time in the history of e-Liga MX.

