Mexico City,- The Board of Directors of the Guadalajara Club announced by means of a press bulletin, that for the moment, and after knowing the first results of the medical examinations carried out on the soccer players, until now there has been no member of the Covid-19 infected team.

It should be noted that even the medical laboratory does not deliver all the results to the Guadalajara team, remaining to know the evidence of some footballers, coaching staff and managers.

Today we were delivered the results of 19 of 25 tests, showing zero contagions.

The remaining 6 tests of the first team, along with those of the coaching staff, management and staff will be announced to us during this Friday.

Hoping that tomorrow’s news will be as lucky as today’s, we want to publicly thank our players for their commitment to abide by all the protocols established during the last 2 months of confinement and we urge them to continue taking care of themselves and giving their best, as so far they have.

This good news motivates us to ratify our propositional position as an institution, at different levels:

to. Inside, the priority is to continue taking care of our people. For us, there is nothing more important than the health of those who work at the Club Deportivo Guadalajara.

b. On a social level, with our hobby, through solidarity actions.

c. At the managerial level, with ideas, projects and concrete proposals for the benefit of Mexican soccer.

It is very important for us to make public knowledge that together, Chivas and all the Liga MX teams, we are working to design the correct scenario that allows us to return to the activity, through solutions that guarantee the health and comprehensive well-being of all that we are directly and indirectly part of this football family.

Rest assured that together we will get ahead of the greatest challenge we have faced, as a society.

To all our fans, we say that today more than ever our country needs us, so let’s continue taking care of ourselves and following the instructions of the corresponding authorities.

Sincerely,

Guadalajara Sports Club

