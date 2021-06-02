Chivas reported on Hiram Mier’s recovery time

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara players reported this Tuesday, June 2, at the Verde Valle facilities for the start of the Apertura 2021 preseason and defender Hiram Mier was evaluated for his knee operation.

Through an official statement, the Sacred Herd reported that Hiram Mier is progressing positively in his rehabilitation and will continue with light impact work and continuous running in the coming days.

As he progresses, Mier will be able to return to activity with the rest of his teammates in the next 12 weeks, so he will be ready when the Apertura 2021 begins.

“” The Directorate of Sports Sciences of Chivas reports on the state of Hiram Mier, who on April 14 underwent surgery on his left knee and has since carried out rehabilitation work.

“Hiram is in the seventh week of his postoperative period of the count injury and joint cleaning in the left knee; Progress has corresponded to what was projected and has had a satisfactory evolution, since it has already started with light impact work and continuous running. The forecast for its return to competitive activity will continue in 12 weeks ”.

