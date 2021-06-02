Chivas rejected Xolos offer for Fernando Beltrán

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue with the planning for the 2021 Apertura Tournament and one of the players who have an uncertain future is Fernando “el Nene” Beltrán, who would have been wanted by the Xolos de Tijuana.

According to information from the reporter Agustín Jiménez, the Xolaje would have offered to Guadalajara an exchange for Marcel ruiz, in which they stayed with “El Nene” Beltrán for the next tournament.

However, Víctor Manuel Vucetich himself would have rejected this possibility and would seek for Fernando Beltrán to regain his level, so everything seems to indicate that he will continue in Chivas.

“What are things now. From Tijuana they proposed an exchange between Marcel Ruiz and Fernando Beltrán and Víctor Manuel Vucetich and company did not accept it, because they trust that the youth squad will give them more. Beltrán until today, it seems that he will continue in #Chivas … “

The “Nene” Beltrán had previously been linked in movements to clubs such as Rayos del Necaxa and Los Tuzos del Pachuca, although none of these has materialized.

