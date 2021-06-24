Chivas: Reinforcements that could replace the loss of forward José Juan Macías

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will be left without their best offensive man in the last season, as José Juan Macías is about to fulfill his dream of emigrating to Europe by being loaned to the Getafe from Spain, club run by the former coach of the Pumas de la UNAM, Míchel González.

Macías scored 12 of the 48 goals scored by Chivas players in the 2020-2021 season, that is, 25% of the scoring quota will say goodbye this summer, leaving the Flock with the urgent need to find a replacement to fill the shoes that the JJ will leave.

In the national market there is not much raw material available, as the ‘big shots’ from the previous season; Henry Martín and Santiago Ormeño; They look very far from the reach of Guadalajara, as the former is a staunch rival’s player and has just renewed his contract, while the latter has just signed with Club León.

Considering just the last year [G2020 + G2021] they are the Mexicans with the best goal average without penalties P90 [+1,000 min] 0.58 – Henry Martin

0.39 – Eduardo Aguirre

0.38 – Roberto de la Rosa

0.35 – Rogelio Funes Mori

0.33 – José Macías

0.30 – Daniel Álvarez pic.twitter.com/oZBIczj5Ir – Statiskicks (@statiskicks) June 17, 2021

Martín and Ormeño were the only Mexican forwards who had a better scoring rate than Macías last season, scoring 15 and 17 goals respectively.

From the list of candidates for Chivas in the Liga MX market, the most prominent are Roberto de la Rosa from Pachuca and Eduardo Aguirre from Santos Laguna, both with 8 goals in the previous season.

Roberto de la Rosa, CF Pachuca

At 21 it seemed that his career would stagnate and he would be one more striker, he got up from adversity and began to score goals at the close of the previous tournament, a forward who knows how to look for spaces well and moves well in the area, hopefully he continues So. pic.twitter.com/UIn9L2Q9gj – KFC (@ ElPanket0o17) June 20, 2021

Reinforcements that could replace the loss of striker José Juan Macías in Chivas: Roberto de la Rosa from Pachuca

21 years

Value: 1 DEM

8 goals and 2 assists in 35 games

1,673 minutes Eduardo Aguirre de Santos Laguna

22 years

Value: 1 DEM

8 goals and 1 assist in 37 games

1,850 minutes Santiago Muñoz from Santos Laguna

18 years

Value: 1.5 MDE

3 goals and 3 assists in 19 games

1,014 minutes Edgar López de Xolos

22 years

Value: 700 thousand euros

3 goals and 2 assists in 27 games

1,061 minutes José Alvarado de Rayados

21 years

3 goals and 1 assist in 19 games

480 minutes THE BEST MEXICAN FORWARDS OF THE SEASON 20-21 Santiago Ormeño of Club León 27 years Value: 4 MDE 17 goals and 1 assist in 36 games 2,581 minutes Henry Martín of Club América 28 years Value: 4 MDE 15 goals and 4 assists in 35 games 2,314 minutes José Juan Macías 21 years Value: 10 MDE 12 goals and 1 assist in 33 games 2,424 minutes

