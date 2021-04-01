Chivas recovers Hiram Mier for the duel against Santos; Mayorga would be low

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will face Santos Laguna this day 13 of the Clausura 2021, on the field of Akron Stadium; duel for which they can already count on the defender Hiram Wed, after his knee injury.

Through his social networks, the Sacred Flock published the team’s medical report, where they reported that Wed was fully recovered from his left knee injury and may be considered for the match against the Warriors.

Also read: Liga MX: Tigres waiting for permission to reopen stadium in J14 vs Club América

“Hiram has evolved well after the diagnosis of chondral injury of the lateral condyle of the left knee, the rehabilitation and physical tuning work that he has carried out has led to him being available to the team as of this week, in case of as required “

On the other hand, Guadalajara would lose side Alejandro Mayorga, who presented muscular discomfort after his participation in the final of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic with the Mexican National Team.

Although we will wait to know the evolution of the injury, everything seems to indicate that “Mayo” will not be able to play against Santos, so Cristian “Chicote” Calderón would be taking his place.

| | Medical report on Mayorga and Hiram Mier, we could see the return of the center back and a possible loss of the left side. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/5NMf1ZuqvW – Herd Leaders (@lideresrebano) April 1, 2021

“After last night’s game with the Pre-Olympic National Team, Mayorga reported muscle discomfort; however, the First Team Medical Corps will work on his recovery to have him available as soon as possible. Your eligibility for the weekend will depend on your evolution “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: