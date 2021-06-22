Chivas reconsiders the signing of Marco Fabián as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

After Marco Fabian will not enter into plans of the Bravos de Juárez for the Apertura 2021, one of the possible destinations for the Mexican midfielder was Chivas, and although at the time the rumors were extinguished, the directive of the Guadalajara would have reactivated the talks with the youth squad Flock.

According to information from Erick López, a TUDN journalist, the Sacred Flock would have contacted again “Marquito” Fabian to become one of his reinforcements for the Opening 2021, taking advantage of the fact that he would arrive as a free agent.

“@ MarcoFabian_10’s cell phone rang again from Verde Valle. The issue seemed to have been discarded, but the talks with @Chivas are rekindled “

A couple of days ago, Fabián de la Mora sent a “wink” to Guadalajara through his social networks, by “promoting” the new Chivas documentary series, which premiered on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

One of the issues that would have slowed down the negotiations in the beginning was the high salary of the 31-year-old midfielder, since in the Braves he earned around 24 million pesos per season, according to unofficial sources; so it may be that “Marquito” has also agreed to a salary reduction in order to play for Chivas.

Marco Fabián would have the intention of returning for the third time to the Sacred Herd, in search of recovering the level that one day led him to play in the old continent.

