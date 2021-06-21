Chivas, Rayados, Club América and Cruz Azul, the most affected by the Mexican National Team

The Liga MX 2021 Opening Tournament It will start on July 22 and by then, thirteen of the eighteen Mexican Soccer teams will not be able to have their national teams, most of them summoned with the teams that will represent Mexico in the gold Cup and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The start of the Liga MX tournament is linked to the calendar of the Olympic Games and with the direct elimination phase in the 2021 Gold Cup, so the Liga MX clubs will have to draw the first dates without their best players.

Also read: The Spanish League: Cristiano Ronaldo would reinforce FC Barcelona and play with Lionel Messi

Chivas, Rayados, América and Cruz Azul They were the most affected clubs in Liga MX, since among these four teams they contribute 19 footballers to the national team.

The last call for Mexico registered 45 players, of which 4 of them have yet to ‘get off the boat’ in a last cut, but from that pre-list there would be more than 35 casualties for Liga MX clubs.

Chivas has called Tiba Sepúlveda, Jesús Angulo, Fernando Beltrán, JJ Macías, Alexis Vega and Uriel Antuna.

Rayados de Monterrey will transfer Carlos Rodríguez, Héctor Moreno, Rogelio Funes Mori, Jesús Gallardo and César Montes.

America will lose Henry Martín, Sebastián Córdova, Guillermo Ochoa and Jorge Sánchez.

Cruz Azul will not have Orbelín Pineda, Roberto Alvarado, Luis Romo and Sebastián Jurado, the latter could be considered as a deposit in the Olympic Games.

Tigres would lose Luis Rodríguez and Carlos Salcedo, as well as the Frenchman André Pierre Gignac and the possibility of transferring Florian Thauvin to France.

Pumas would not have Alfredo Talavera, Johan Vázquez and the Panamanian Gabriel Torres.

The León Club will miss the presence of Rodolfo Cota and Osvaldo Rodríguez, as well as the Costa Rican Joel Campbell.

Losses by club in Liga MX due to absence of selected teams: CHIVAS 6 MONTERREY 5 CRUZ AZUL 4 AMÉRICA 4 TIGRES 3 PUMAS 3 LEÓN 3 PACHUCA 2 SANTOS 2 TIJUANA 1 NECAXA 1 ATLAS 1 FC JUÁREZ 1

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul could disappear if the Cooperative decides to sell the team

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT