Chivas: Raúl Gudiño loses title to Santos Laguna; Toño Rodríguez on goal

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara face Santos Laguna on matchday 13 of Guardianes 2021 and as revealed by Mariana Zacarías, Mediotiempo reporter, Raúl Gudiño will not be the Flock’s goalkeeper for this afternoon’s duel and will lose a streak of 19 consecutive games defending the arc.

In Chivas there has not been an indisputable starting goalkeeper since Rodolfo Cota and after his departure, Gudiño and Toño Rodríguez have alternated in the goal, with Raúl who had won the position with Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

Now, against Santos Laguna, Gudiño will not go to the goal and his place will be occupied by José Antonio Rodríguez, who has not played an official match since matchday 9 of Guardianes 2020.

The reason why Raúl Gudiño will not go to goal this afternoon is unknown, however, it could be that he is rotating in position, as the 24-year-old goalkeeper has not had a good level in recent games.

Chivas faces Santos this Sunday at 17:00 PM, Central Mexico time,

