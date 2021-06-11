Chivas: Raúl ‘Dedos’ López could return to the Flock as a reinforcement in the Apertura 2021

The transfer market begins to move slowly in Mexican Soccer and in the last hours, stove soccer has begun to heat up with the possible return of Raúl ‘Dedos’ López to the ranks of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, as the side has been placed as a possible reinforcement of the Flock for the T2021 Opening Orneo of the MX League.

The Dedos López ends his contract with the Red Devils of Toluca in this month of June and the scarlet box has not yet communicated its intentions to renew the one born in Zapopan, Jalisco.

At 28 years of age, the return of Dedos López seems viable for Chivas, especially since he would arrive as a free agent and would not generate any cost for his transfer, a situation that would ‘accommodate’ the needs of the rojiblanco club to prop up the side right.

In the last Clausura 2021, López played 18 of 20 possible games in the regular phase and Liguilla, starting 8 of them.

Rumors suggest that the player is not totally liked by the Argentine coach, Hernán Cristante, which is why his renewal with the Devils has not been closed.

The Finger is valued at 1.5 million euros, which would be a good asset for the rojiblanco club, who would only have to worry about paying his salary.

López can play on the right or left side, in addition to steering wheel functions in the right lane.

The right back is a position that Chivas urgently needs to reinforce, as currently it only has Jesús Sánchez and José Madueña to cover that area of ​​the field.

Numbers or statistics of Dedos López in Liga MX: Chivas: 60 games, 3 goals and 2 assists Pachuca: 123 games, 4 goals and 16 assists Toluca. 36 matches, 1 goal and 1 assist.

