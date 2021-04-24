Chivas puts on sale retro jersey for 115th anniversary and they are filled with complaints

In the prelude to the Clásico Tapatío before the Rojinegros del Atlas, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara put on sale the 115th anniversary commemorative jersey of the rojiblanco institution, causing the fury of its fans, who responded immediately trying to make the purchase on the online platform of the Guadalajara team.

The great demand for the garment ended up ‘knocking down’ the page, as fans began to fill the Herd’s publication with comments complaining that the platform had ‘frozen’ and they had not been able to make their purchase.

Days before, the design of this retro Chivas model had already been leaked, which they could use in Saturday’s game against Atlas, although this has not yet been officially communicated.

Unofficially, it had been commented that the retro jersey would have a limited edition, since only 2021 shirts with their authenticity folio would go on sale.

This detail and the great expectation that it caused in their fans could be the reasons that the page has suffered a fall, causing the annoyance of some users, who assured that the transfer of the payment had been registered on their cards, but the platform did not He recognized the payment of the pledge, which has a value of 2,599 pesos.

They charged me for it, the page got stuck, and it says I don’t have a bone order, they stole me @Profeco, what can be done here? @Chivas – Paulo Aguilera (@AguileraPulo) April 23, 2021

