Chivas: Probable lineup of Víctor Manuel Vucetich vs Xolos Tijuana

Las Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara receives this Saturday, April 17 at the Akron Stadium to the Xolos from Tijuana in one of the first “final four” that remain from the Flock in the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX where they still have the qualification for the Repechage in their own hands, so against the frontiers, the rojiblancos have no margin of error.

Guadalajara’s existence has been complicated by draws, as the Flock has equaled in more than half of its commitments, registering 7 pairings, 4 losses and only 2 wins.

Despite its meager 13 points, Chivas has the possibility of winning the Repechage ticket without depending on other results, but for this it needs to close perfectly, winning the 4 matches that remain on its calendar and the Xolaje will be the first of them.

For the match, Víctor Manuel Vucetich would have a line-up made up of Antonio Rodríguez, Jesús Sánchez, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Miguel Ponche, Alejandro Mayorga, Jesús Molina, Alan Torres, Uriel Antuna, Isaac Brizuela and Alexis Vega.

Guadalajara should take advantage of the fact that Xolos is a direct rival in the lower part of the Repechage zone, because in the event that Guadalajara defeats them by a difference of 2 goals, Chivas would take the last place in the Repechage zone, always and when Pumas does not add to Tigres on Sunday; and Pachuca did not win against Rayados that same day.

