Chivas: Probable lineup of Víctor Manuel Vucetich vs Rayados de Monterrey

This Wednesday, April 21, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will visit the BBVA Stadium to face the Rayados de Monterrey in the pending match of Day 12 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, and they will do so with the understanding that another result other than victory is of little value in their career to get into the zone Repechage.

Chivas has no margin for error in this tournament closure and against Rayados de Monterrey they have the opportunity to return to the first twelve places in the classification with a win, which would leave them with the Repechage ticket in their hands and without depending on combinations. of results in other games.

Also read: Liga MX Repechage: The Liguilla del Clausura 2021 at the moment (Combinations and results)

The Flock has already shown its ability to react to a weak Xolos from Tijuana and will now face a powerful team of Rayados, which surprised when they were defeated by the Tuzos del Pachuca, falling to the fourth position in the classification, so those of La Pandilla are urged for a victory to get back above Puebla in the table.

For the match, Chivas could come out with a lineup made up of Antonio Rodríguez, Chapo Sánchez, Olivas, Tiba Sepúlveda, Miguel Ponce, Antonio Brizuela, Sergio Flores, Canelo Angulo, Uriel Antuna, José Juan Macías and Alexis Vega.

In case of winning, Chivas would reach 19 points, reaching Tigres and Toluca in the table, so it could be installed up to the eighth step in case of improving its goal difference.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Pablo Aguilar is already looking for a new team in Liga MX

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: