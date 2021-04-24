Chivas: Probable alignment of the Flock vs Atlas in the Classic Tapatío

With 19 points scored, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will visit the Rojinegros del Atlas in the mythical Jalisco Stadium with the intention of taking the Classic Tapatío, maintaining their position within the Repechage zone, a condition that they could ensure if they win this match and there are a series of combinations on the same day.

Chivas will look for the three points against the Rojinegros, because that result would give them great peace of mind to reach the last match against the Tigers depending only on the result of that game.

Guadalajara will seek victory and incidentally win by a difference of 2 or more goals against Atlas, because with that result they would be reaching them in the General Table, surpassing them by the criterion of goal difference, a handicap that could be definitive to the time to make the cut of the teams that will play the reclassification.

Chiva has two victories in their last two games, while Atlas has only added one point in their last two games, losing ground in the standings, so the Rojinegros are also urged to get a positive result in this match.

Chivas’ likely lineup for the Tapatío Clásico would be:

Antonio Rodríguez, Jesús Sánchez, Luis Olivas, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Miguel Ponce, Jesús Molina, Isaác Brizuela, Uriel Antuna, Jesús Angulo, Alexis Vega and José Juan Macías.

The probable alignment of Atlas for the Classic Tapatío would be:

Camilo Vargas, Diego Barbosa, Hugo Nervo, Anderson Santamaría, Jesús Angulo, Víctor Malcorra, Ían Torres, Aldo Rocha, Ángel Márquez Renato Ibarra and Milton Caraglio.

