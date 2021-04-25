Chivas prevails in the Tapatío Classic and endangers the Atlas (Summary, Video)

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara prevailed in the Classic Tapatío 1-0 against the Rojinegros del Atlas, at the Jalisco Stadium, with a solo score of Ángel “el Chelo” Zaldívar, to specify a perfect week where 9 of 9 points were achieved.

In the first half, both teams seemed quite “tied”, without wanting to risk too much so as not to be caught in a counterattack, so it happened without dangerous plays on goal and with quite a few fouls.

For the second half, the match continued in the same way, although as the minutes passed, plays began to be presented for both teams, which were not fine when defining.

It was until minute 80 when Alexis Vega fought and recovered a ball inside the area, to send a service that Ángel “el Chelo” Zaldívar finished off as “English”, overtaking Guadalajara.

In the final minutes the Rojinegros had a couple of dangerous plays, but Antonio Rodríguez and the goalposts denied Diego Cocca’s team a draw, so the Sagrado Rebaño took all three points.

