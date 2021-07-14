Chivas presents a positive for Covid prior to the duel vs Pachuca

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have problems facing their duel against the Tuzos del Pachuca, to close their preseason, as a member of the delegation tested positive for Covid-19.

According to information from journalist Jesús Hernández for La Afición, the kinesiologist from Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s campus tested positive for Coronavirus after the friendly duel against Rayados del Monterrey.

“Last Sunday Chivas played against Rayados and today I am informed that a member of the Chivas delegation has tested positive for Covid. The Sacred Flock is already in Chicago and “Uri”, the physiotherapist has tested positive “

“At the moment it is the only positive of Chivas in the delegation. They are going to do more tests, but only the physio has tested positive. “

After this contagion, Guadalajara will carry out new tests on the campus and will keep under observation elements that were in contact with the kine, to rule out more infections on the campus.

