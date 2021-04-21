Chivas prepares surprise for the Clásico Tapatío vs Atlas

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will visit this day 16 to the Rojinegros del Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium, for a new edition of the Tapatío Classic, to which the rojiblanco team would arrive with a “surprise”.

According to information from Agustín Ramírez, the Sacred Flock will present his special edition jersey for the 115 years of the club prior to the duel against him Atlasas it will be used for the first time in the Classic Tapatío.

“Everything seems to indicate that #Chivas will debut the 115-year-old commemorative jersey next Saturday against Atlas in the Tapatío Classic …”

Everything seems to indicate that #Chivas will premiere the commemorative jersey of the 115 years next Saturday against Atlas in the Tapatío Classic … – Agustín Jiménez (@ Jimenez11_) April 20, 2021

In mid-March, what would be the special Guadalajara uniform for its 115 years was leaked through social networks, which appears without sponsors, with a red “V” neck and with a different shield from the one. habitual.

