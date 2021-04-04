Chivas: Possible alignment of Víctor Manuel Vucetich vs Santos Laguna

After the stoppage for the FIFA Date and no activity for the Concacaf pre-Olympic, the Chivas del Guadalajara will receive a visit from Santos Laguna at the Akron Stadium, this day 13 of the 2021 Clausura Tournament, in search of getting out of the “pothole” in which they are.

After falling to the Eagles of America in the National Classic, the Sacred Rebaño did not play its match on the 12th, against Rayados del Monterrey, due to the large number of players called up with the Mexican Under-23 National Team.

Also read: Mexican Selection: ‘Chicote’ Calderón and Marcel Ruíz, Lozano’s ‘covered’ for Tokyo 2020

Now, after the title of Mexico in the Pre-Olympic, Víctor Manuel Vucetich will have almost a complete squad to measure himself against the Warriors, because in addition to being able to have 5 of the 6 selected, he also recovered Eduardo Torres, who missed the Classic by Covid- 19.

The players who are not available are Alejandro Mayorga (injured after the final) and Miguel Ponce (sent off against América).

The Sacred Herd reaches this date 13 in the 16th place in the general table, with 12 points, so it has to add three yes or yes, if it wants to be in playoff positions again.

This would be the starting eleven of Chivas for their duel against Santos Laguna

Raúl Gudiño; Hiram Mier, Antonio Briseño, Cristian Calderón, Jesús Sánchez; Jesús Molina, Eduardo Torres, Uriel Antuna, Isaac Brizuela; José Juan Macías and Alexis Vega

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: