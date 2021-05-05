Chivas Polls ‘European’ Reinforcements; Besides Araujo, who could he sign?

After the alleged interest of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara to take over the services of the central defender of the Celta de Vigo, Néstor Araujo; a goal of Blue Cross; now it has been aired that the directive of the Flock, headed by Ricardo Peláez, He would have already surveyed some Mexican players who play clubs in Europe.

According to information revealed by journalist Rubén Rodríguez in his column for the newspaper Récord, for now Chivas has only surveyed the European market to test the situation experienced by some footballers who are candidates to reinforce the Guadalajara.

Although the list of Mexicans in Europe is extensive, currently there are few players that the fans consider true reinforcements, and after that cut, there are even fewer players that Chivas could afford.

The most attractive and affordable players for Chivas are Andrés Guardado (Real Betis, Spain), Erick Gutiérrez (PSV, Holland), Omar Govea (Zulte Waregem, Belgium), Néstor Raujo (Celta, Spain), Héctor Herrera (Atlético Madrid, Spain ).

Mexican footballers playing in Europe (2021):

GERMANY

Kobe Hernandez-Foster – Wolfsburg Nicolás Carrera – Holstein Kiel (2nd) Joel Bustamante – Gr. Fürth II (4th) Jubril Oseni – TSV Kastl (6th) Diego Weinert – Wolfsburg Sub 15 Sebastián Ramírez – Wolfsburg Sub 13 ANDORRA Armando Castañeda – Club Esportiu Carroi Alejandro Huerta – Club Esportiu Carroi Víctor Pérez – Club Esportiu Carroi José Ramírez – Atlètic Club d’Escaldes Diego Nájera – FC Santa Coloma Armando Avelar – Esportiu Carriu

AUSTRIA

Christian Ehrnhofer – ASKÖ Klingenbach (4th)

BELGIUM

Omar Govea – Zulte Waregem Gerardo Arteaga- KRC Genk

SPAIN

Diego Lainez Betis vs Real Sociedad Andrés Guardado – Real Betis Diego Lainez – Betis Héctor Herrera – Atlético Néstor Araujo – Celta de Vigo Luka Romero – Mallorca Emiliano García – Villarreal Santiago Montiel – Villarreal Óscar Whalley – Castellón Diego Cornejo – Alcorcón Jorge Luis Cornejo – Alcorcón Alan Araiza – Linares Deportivo Diego Chávez – Salamanca CF (2B) Luis Télles – Salamanca CF (2B) Luis Martínez – Salamanca CF (2B) Jorge Mora – Salamanca CF (2B) Kristian Álvarez – Salamanca CF (2B) Erik Aguado – Real Oviedo Vetusta (2B) Kenyi Adachi – Real Burgos Miguel Rebollo – Real Burgos Jorge Leal – Atlético Monzón (3rd) Juanma Justo – Ourense (3rd) Abraham Sánchez – CF Monterrei Kevin Gálvez – CF Monterrei Andrés Viveros – Pontevedra B Juan Marín – Alboraya UD Iñaki Martínez – Rapido de Bouzas Marcelo del Olmo – Real Oviedo Vetusta Carlos de la Peña – Villanueva de Pardillo Mateo Velázquez – Torrelodones CF Diego Pereira – Ural CF Patricio Pinzón – CD Leganés Tobías Romero – Santa Catalina Iago Martínez – EF Goalkeeper 2000 Bryan Salazar – Racing Murcia City FC (3rd) Edelmiro Elizalde – Ontinyent CF (2B) Roberto Cavazos – Eldense Isaac Shehoah – Mérida ADC Santiago Palacios – CF Pozuelo (3rd) Miguel Rebollo – Águilas FC (3rd) Javier Junyent – SD Almazan (3rd) Armando Arce – UB Corquense (3rd) Luis Rangel – UB Corquense (3rd) Aldo Benítez – Alcobendas (3rd) Alan Araiza – Linares Deportivo (3rd)

GIBRALTAR

Francisco Zúñiga – FC Bruno’s Magpies

GREECE

Paolo Medina Panetolikos Paolo Medina – Panetolikos GFS

HOLLAND

Edson Álvarez Ajax Erick Gutiérrez – PSV Gerardo Ramírez – Roda (2nd) Sebastián Soto – Telstar Richard Ledezma – PSV U21 Alex Méndez – Ajax B Ulysses Llanez – Heerenveen Teun Wilke – Heerenveen U19

ENGLAND

Raúl Jiménez – Wolverhampton Marcelo Flores – Arsenal

ITALY

Hirving Lozano – Napoli

MALT

Misael Miranda – Tarxien Rainbows

NORWAY

Magnus López – Stabaek FC Sub 13

PORTUGAL

Jesús Corona – Porto Alejandro Gómez – Boavista Johan Gómez – Porto U19

CZECH REPUBLIC

Daniel Villaseca Bergeyre Daniel Villaseca – FK Dukla Prague

SWEDEN

Carlo Vazquez – Linkoping

SWISS

Alejandro Willimann – Luzern Sub 16 Mauricio Willimann – Luzern Sub 16 Josip Lovakovic – SB Bruhl