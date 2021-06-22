Chivas: “Pollo” Briseño ‘closes the door’ to new reinforcements, “we are complete”

The preseason of the Liga MX clubs continues to advance and the Chivas del Guadalajara continue to be one of the few teams that have not presented reinforcements for the 2021 Apertura Tournament. Although within the squad they feel “complete” with the players they have so far.

So declared Antonio “el Pollo” Briseño at a press conference, as he assured that, in the defensive zone, they do not need more incorporations because they have the same elements that managed to be one of the best defenses of the tournament.

“Personally, I think we are well covered. We have experience, youth, people who go to Selection. At the end of the day we have to do well, two tournaments ago we were one of the best defenders “

Briseño assured that it would not be necessary to spend a large amount of money to reinforce something that already works well, as he also stressed that this area of ​​the field can be nourished with elements from Tapatío.

“I think the capacity is there, you don’t need to spend 8, 7 million dollars to reinforce something that is already well in basic forces and that there is opportunity for everyone. I think we are complete. At the end of the day it is not our decision, but I think we are complete with the Tapatío guys ”

In the end, Antonio Briseño also recognized that this decision is not made by the players, but by the team managers, although for him the incorporation of outside elements is not necessary.

