GUADALAJARA – Chivas de Guadalajara players, coaching and management team of Mexican soccer underwent medical tests on Monday to rule out COVID-19 infection, prior to a possible resumption of the Mexican league.

The team returned to its headquarters in Verde Valle where sanitary measures were implemented from the arrival of the staff and throughout the sampling process. Players wore face masks throughout their stay on the premises.

Striker Alexis Vega, midfielder Javier López, goalkeepers Antonio Rodríguez and Raúl Gudiño and sports director Ricardo Peláez were the first to undergo the tests under a strict protocol that included entry with sanitizing mat, disinfection by spray, antibacterial gel and the use of gloves.

To avoid physical contact between players, the procedure was performed outdoors and with stretchers placed several meters apart.

In addition to testing for COVID-19, the medical team performed vital signs and temperature taking on the players.

The Mexican tournament was postponed on March 15 at the end of the tenth day, as a measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19, which as of Monday adds 51,633 confirmed cases in Mexico and 5,332 deaths.

Guadalajara appears in fifth place in the Clausura with 16 points out of 30 possible, six from first place.

In a statement the rojiblanco club reported that these tests do not mean that the team will return to training if there is no determination by local and national authorities.

“This does not mean that the team is scheduled to restart training. The return to the fields will be gradually, in line with government recommendations and Liga MX,” the statement said.

The club added that the men’s and women’s teams will follow their daily virtual training sessions from home.

