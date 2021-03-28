Chivas players take action in the Expansion League with Tapatío

In the absence of minutes in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have taken advantage of the FIFA date to send some of their elements so that they remain active with the subsidiary team in the Liga de Expansión MX.

On matchday 12 in the second division of Mexican soccer, Tapatío has presented its official line-up for the match against the Sinaloa Dorados, to be held in the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara Jalisco.

Within the starting eleven that the coach sends Alberto coyote, the figures on the side appear Cristian Calderon and of the forwards Ronaldo Cisneros and Cesar Huerta, in search of obtaining the victory against the Big Fish.

The 1️⃣1️⃣ Tapatíos that start this afternoon @Dorados! LOOKING FOR THE LEADERSHIP ⚪️ # SíSeñor pic.twitter.com/3OGWBwl6sK – Tapatío (@TapatioCD) March 27, 2021

The Tapatío is looking to take the general leadership of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the Liga de Expansión MX, which gives them the direct ticket to the semifinals of the contest, which currently belongs to the Celaya bulls.

THE DRESSING ROOM HAS ALREADY BEEN PAINTED ⚪️ TO DEFEND THE COLORS pic.twitter.com/DUDOvJy0kA – Tapatío (@TapatioCD) March 27, 2021

