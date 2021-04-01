Chivas: Pepe Mel, former Real Betis coach, was close to reaching Liga MX

Since the Vergara family arrived at Chivas, they have tried to take the team’s brand to other levels, so they have chosen to bring international football characters, it was the case of Johan cruyff at the time or Hans Westerhof.

A couple of years ago, they came close to signing Pepe Mel, former coach of Real Betis, as revealed in an interview conducted by TUDN, noting that he has been close to reaching Liga MX twice.

“I have been together twice with the Vergara family for the Chivas, twice at different times. The first could not happen because, in the end, Betis got in the way and I ended up in the club of my life, where I have been a footballer. many years and coach six seasons “

Mel indicated that the last time they looked for him was in 2019; however, the negotiations were unsuccessful. The Spanish coach indicated that the philosophy of playing with only Mexican footballers caught him, since it is something similar to what Athletic is used to.

⚽ We are back to work! Tomorrow, Wednesday, at 10.30 am, a new work session will take place at the Ciudad Deportiva. At the conclusion, around 12 noon, Pepe Mel will attend the media. ️ #LasPalmasLugo pic.twitter.com/Yv0qVZ1WTM – UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) March 30, 2021

