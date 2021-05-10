Chivas: Penny García, wife of Uriel Antuna ‘bursts’ the fans and is strongly criticized

After the failure of Chivas in the Guardianes 2021 when they were eliminated from the tournament in the playoffs against the Tuzos del Pachuca, Uriel Antuna’s wife, Penélope García, ranted against the haters who ‘throw’ at Antuna and the Flock and their words made the followers of the Guadalajara team angry.

Penelope, on social networks, launched some messages “defending” Antuna and “throwing” at those who criticize, ensuring that those who criticize “are on the ground.”

“All those people who throw Mie ** a, everything okay at home? Are they superior to the people they criticize? Because I see them on the floor.” Penny Garcia wrote.

Given this, the fans attacked him and Uriel Antuna also came out scraped in the comments.

Because I see them on the ground ♀️ – Penny Garcia (@ penelopegarcia9) May 10, 2021

On the ground is the dignity of Antuna. – D_alex_g_reyes (@D_alex_g_reyes) May 10, 2021

Little humility, don’t forget where you come from. – Aldair Angeles (@ AldairAngeles9) May 10, 2021