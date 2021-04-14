Chivas: Pedro Caixinha ready to lead the Herd; wink at Ricardo Peláez

After his name was put as one of the candidates to lead the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in succession of the coach on duty, Victor Manuel Vucetich, the former technician of Santos and Cruz Azul in the Liga MX, Pedro Caixinha, left a clear wink in favor of the Flock, ensuring that he would be willing to take the reins of a team of Mexican cigars to win a new title.

In an interview with W Deportes, Caixinha made it clear that at the moment he has not had contact with the Chivas sports director, Ricardo Peláez, whom he already knows from his time in the team of Blue Cross, where they managed to raise some titles, although they were denied the famous novena.

“I have not had contact, neither with Ricardo (Peláez) nor with other teams. Within the values ​​that I have, I like to apply the word gratitude. I am a better person and coach thanks to Mexico, be it Santos Laguna or Cruz Azul” commented the strategist.

Despite denying approaches with the board of directors, Caixinha was totally open and available to hold a talk with the manager, discussing the fine points of the Herd project, leaving a clear nod to the Guadalajara team and its ideology of playing with Mexican walls.

“If the opportunity is given, if the times are given, I am delighted to discuss the project, that it is interesting for the club and that I see what I can contribute. If they are pure Mexicans, but to win, delighted,” said Caixinha.

In Mexico, Caixinha led 227 games, posting a record of 102 wins, 67 draws and 58 losses.

