Chivas: Paco Villa “ironic” the possible departure of JJ Macías to Europe

The rumors of the departure of the striker from Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, JJ Macias Heading to the old continent, he has unleashed hundreds of reactions in the sports world, taking into account that the attacker has not had a good semester in the Herd and much less in the Tri.

Faced with this situation, the journalist, Paco Villa, spoke about the possible departure of JJ Macías, assuring that he needs to learn too much to aspire to be a figure in European Soccer.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Elettra Lamborghini, the hottest photos of the Italian

“How good that Macías is going to European football. He needs football to give him his good shots of reality so that he exploits the enormous potential he has. We’ll see what he really has in his head, and from there, in capacity. I hope I break it ”.

It’s good that Macías is going to European football. He needs football to give him his good shots of reality so that he exploits the enormous potential he has. We’ll see what he really has in his head, and from there, in capacity. I hope I break it. – Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_) June 24, 2021

Macías is concentrated with the Mexican National Team in the High Performance Center and is one of the footballers who would be participating with TRI in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, a showcase that the footballer intends to take advantage of to ‘show himself’ to the viewers of European clubs .

The JJ had a discreet season in the 2020-2021 campaign with Chivas, scoring 12 goals (3 from penalties in 6 charges) in 33 official matches.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content