Chivas: Paco Villa busts Uriel Antuna for not giving Guadalajara his place

The statements of Uriel “the Sorcerer” Antuna Regarding his “priorities” with the Chivas del Guadalajara, they continue to give something to talk about on social networks, as the Mexican made it clear that he preferred to return to Europe before achieving a Liga MX title.

Paco Villa, TUDN narrator, questioned “Brujo” Antuna after his comment in an interview with youtuber Zabalive, pointing out that the good of the team comes first and then, therefore, individual achievements will come.

“” Antuna, go to triumph in Europe or win everything with Chivas? ” He responded by going to triumph in Europe. What the Chivas players don’t know is that to go there, you first have to succeed here. You are wrong in your priorities. Chivas is first, and then whatever comes. “

These statements left the Mexican striker quite bad with the Sagrado Rebaño fans, as “el Brujo” Antuna did not show much commitment to the team by showing his desire to go to Europe.

