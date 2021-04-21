Chivas: Paco Gabriel de Anda questioned the handling of indiscipline in Guadalajara

In recent tournaments, more has been said about the Chivas del Guadalajara because of the indiscipline of their players than about what they can do on the pitch, which is why Francisco Gabriel de Anda, former team manager and analyst ESPN, questioned how to handle these issues within the team.

In statements to ESPN Digital, Paco Gabriel de Anda revealed that, during his tenure, he had a conversation with the entire squad about what it meant to play in Chivas and the responsibilities that this entails. In addition, he pointed out that after this there were greater indisciplines than those of now, but everything was sought to manage the internal of the team.

“I spoke of exemplary, on the court, in training, it was a five-minute talk, then I can tell you that much greater indiscipline came than those we have seen and nobody found out. We deal with everything inside the squad, the coaching staff, the board of directors and the players knew it “

De Anda also questioned the mentality of the players of the current Guadalajara squad, since they themselves harm themselves by sharing practically their entire lives on social networks, so they cease to be private situations and become public.

“I don’t know, I understand less and less, I know that footballers have to dedicate themselves to playing soccer, but they also have to understand that they live different times, they are different generations. Football has changed, life has changed, and social networks mean that you no longer have a private life, the player has to understand it, it is not that difficult either “

