Chivas: Oribe Peralta reports to the preseason with Guadalajara and the fans blow him away

Football

After failing in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX by remaining in the repechage round, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have reported to their facilities to begin their preseason.

Through Twitter, the Sacred Herd released the video of the moment when striker Oribe Peralta performs the corresponding medical and physical examinations at the Verde Valle facilities.

Read also: Liga MX: At what level does Miguel Layún reach Club América?

It should be noted that the 37-year-old Mexican attacker questioned his possibility of leaving the Rojiblancos to be the new signing of Santos Laguna for him Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Faced with this publication, the comments and reactions from the Chivahermanos on social networks did not wait, harshly attacking striker Oribe Peralta.

Read also: Liga MX: Tigres de la UANL renews its contract with Luis Quiñones until 2025