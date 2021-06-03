Chivas: Oribe Peralta reports to the preseason with Guadalajara and the fans blow him away

After failing in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX by remaining in the repechage round, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have reported to their facilities to begin their preseason.

Through Twitter, the Sacred Herd released the video of the moment when striker Oribe Peralta performs the corresponding medical and physical examinations at the Verde Valle facilities.

It should be noted that the 37-year-old Mexican attacker questioned his possibility of leaving the Rojiblancos to be the new signing of Santos Laguna for him Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Faced with this publication, the comments and reactions from the Chivahermanos on social networks did not wait, harshly attacking striker Oribe Peralta.

This bastard is going to continue stealing, how they love that we go around fooling around – Jorge Gil Guerrero (@NegreeN) June 3, 2021

What a way to make fun of us. – Rogelio Ruiz Paredes (@chsroger) June 3, 2021

There should be a clause in the @Chivas contract where he refuses to hire players from America, I really don’t like that exchange at all. Neither Osvaldo nor anyone else ha – Tony Ruelas (@tonyruelas) June 3, 2021

With all due respect to his great career, I think it is time to have dignity and make room for players who really have a commitment, not just to be out of financial interest. – FRANC (@frankzares) June 3, 2021

He did more in the medical tests than in everything that was in the tournament. – Gustavo A. Moreno ✳️ (@ GWalk27) June 3, 2021

Sooooo burned cartridge! And keep collecting payroll – Manny (@ painter9) June 3, 2021

Incredible that he is still in the team … – Jorge Rojas de Ita (@jr_deita) June 3, 2021

And so, it’s like you run more in the medical exams than in the regular season … – á (@NelsonMontana) June 3, 2021