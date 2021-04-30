Chivas: Oribe Peralta ‘raja’ with everything against sports programs

Oribe Peralta, striker for Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, launched a tremendous criticism against the media, ensuring that they only focus on controversial and show business issues and not so much on soccer issues.

In an interview offered for Roberto Martínez’s podcast, Oribe Peralta assured that the media today are only interested in talking about things outside the court, and not football.

“All the pressure and the scandal is generated by all the noise that the press makes and we see it now that all sports programs are dedicated to talking about everything, except football.”

“They don’t talk about a tactical issue or what movements the teams make or what formation they have. They go beyond soccer to scandals, “he said.

It should be remembered that Oribe Peralta arrived in Chivas in 2019 and has only played 26 games in which he has scored a single goal in Liga MX, which is why his continuity is not assured despite the fact that he has a contract.

