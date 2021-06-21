Chivas: Oribe Peralta is busted due to lack of leadership in the Guadalajara Herd

The series of Amazon Prime, ‘The Sacred Flock’, It continues to cause a furor in social networks, now due to a clash that evidenced the lack of harmony that existed inside the dressing room of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara a few months ago, as a verbal lawsuit was exhibited between Antonio ‘El Pollo’ Briseño and Dieter Villalpando footballer dismissed from the team during the past season.

As a result of this lawsuit, groups of fans have been divided on social networks, as some applaud Briseño’s reaction to Villalpando, while others condemn the arguments of Pollo, in addition to hitting on elements of experience such as Miguel Ponce and Oribe Peralta, who allowed the ‘little scene’.

Also read: Euro 2021: Gianluigi Donnarumm leaves concentration to ‘detail’ his signing with PSG

In the viralized scene this weekend after the premiere of the first installment of the series, you can see Miguel Ponce and Oribe Peralta smiling while Dieter and Briseño say everything in a ‘hot’ discussion in Verde Valle, while players What José Juan Macías and Canelo Angulo they look indifferent to the situation.

There you also see Oribe (the experienced one) shitting with laughter, it is understood because he has not done anything in Chivas ♂️ – Alex Hernandez (@alexhzg) June 21, 2021

A member of the Chivas Staff tries to calm the situation and takes Briseño by the arm, who shakes him off and continues arguing with Villalpando before the null reaction of the ‘men of experience and leaders of the Herd’.

This attitude has led to harsh comments against Ponce and Peralta, especially against Cepillo, who since he arrived at Guadalajara has not been seen with good eyes due to a partiality of the Flock’s fans, as they questioned his leadership and experience in the squad by allowing litigation among the younger players.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul could disappear if the Cooperative decides to sell the team

He hadn’t seen Oribe’s laugh. Villalpa still but Ponce and Peralta mocking…? All wrong – Alejandro Esponda (@aleesponda) June 21, 2021

Oribe is the one standing laughing a little. Ponce flat out was worth mother – CR17-7- Malfabón (@ CR17__7) June 21, 2021

And what about Oribe? It also seems that they were telling a joke from the floor, shame of the 6 players. – Nilox2 (@ Nilox23) June 21, 2021

What about oribe, my Russian?

Queasco that this wey is a guy in whom they trust experience, maturity and equanimity, instead of putting the 2 in their place, he shits with laughter! ♂️ ️ ♂️

For something they are as they are!

Ponce also sucks!

Overall, I hope they continue like this! – Lord Eagle (@ Lordaguila16) June 21, 2021

Ponce and Oribe are the most veteran and shitting with laughter (making fun) hahaha, but Oribe will contribute his experience, leadership, etc … hahahahahaha, this team is a joke – Chris Lascuráin (@crh_adolf) June 21, 2021

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT