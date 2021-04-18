Chivas: Oribe Peralta defended Uriel Antuna after his controversial statements

Oribe Peralta, one of the most experienced players in the squad of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, he sent a little message to Uriel antuna after the match against the Tijuana Xolos for the statements he made in the middle of the week about going to Europe.

Antuna, in an interview with Zabalive, left some statements that angered the fans, as he assured that he would rather go to Europe than be champion with Chivas, in addition to saying that he could play for Club América.

Given this, Oribe Peralta, at the end of the meeting, spoke of his partner and defended him from criticism, ensuring that he is a great element for the Flock.

“He has to be focused, he had a good game and is someone who is always killing himself for the team. Maybe his words were not the best but we must understand that humans make mistakes and sometimes many more than we should when we speak.” Oribe said.

Antuna played 72 minutes against Xolos, leaving good feelings, however, he will have to do things much better if he wants to reconcile with the fans.

