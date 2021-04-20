Chivas: Oribe Peralta acknowledges being in debt to Guadalajara

Oribe Peralta, striker for Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, has had practically no minutes since his arrival at the Sacred Flock a couple of seasons ago, so he recognized that he is indebted to the Guadalajara team.

At a press conference, “The Beautiful” Peralta noted that Chivas He brought him to perform on the court and so far he has not managed to comply with this, because he has not seen the minutes he would like and he has not taken advantage of the few opportunities that are offered to him.

“Obviously they brought me here to perform in sports and I have not had the participation that I wanted. The truth is that I still feel indebted to the team because I have not had the participation I wanted nor have I contributed enough on the pitch “

Regarding the attitude of the fans in the duel against the Xolos, booing Uriel Antuna, Peralta pointed out that it would help them a lot to avoid this type of action, since they only harm the team and the players.

“What I would ask people is to support us. It would help us more if the teammates were recognized for their effort, instead of booing “

