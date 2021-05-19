Chivas Official Herd Transferable List for Apertura 2021

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are already preparing the 2021-22 season where, again with the help of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, they will seek the long-awaited Glory and for this, they ‘ready’ the club’s departures, since they have already delivered the list of transferable.

In social networks, along with the preseason itinerary, Chivas released the list of transferable for the Apertura 2021 where names such as José Madueña, Carlos Cisneros, Rolando Cisneros and Jesús Godínez stand out.

List of Transferable:

– Jose Madueña

– Carlos Cisneros

– Ronaldo Cisneros

– Jesus Godínez

– Miguel Basulto

– Antonio Torres

– Carlos Villanueva

– Andrés Ramírez

– David González

– Michael Pérez

– Oscar Macías

– Edson Torres

– Diego Hernandez

Although they do not appear on the list, players like César Huerta or Fernando Beltrán, would be the first casualties of the Guadalajara team.

Of the transferable list, only Carlos Cisneros had minutes with the first team in Guardianes 2021; played 22 minutes in two games.

Likewise, the Flock announced the pre-season friendly matches and the confirmed ones are against vs Leones Negros on 23, vs Necaxa on 26 and vs Tapatío on 30. All in the month of June.

