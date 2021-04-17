Chivas “nurtures” the MLS with its homegrown players

Javier Eduardo “la Chofis” López, a youth squad for Chivas del Guadalajara, debuted this Friday, April 16 with the San Jose Earthquakes in Major League Soccer, thus becoming the 22nd player to emerge from the Sacred Flock to reach American football.

According to information from Óscar Guevara, from TUDN, this has been the fourth consecutive year in which a youth squad from Chivas makes its debut in the MLS, after the arrivals of Carlos Vela in 2018, Marco Fabián and Carlos Fierro in 2019, Daniel Ríos and Javier “Chicharito” Hernándes in 2020, and “la Chofis” in 2021.

The first year in which players emerged from the Guadalajara inferiors debuted in MLS was in 2005, when Alfonso Loera, Isaac Romo, Armando Begines, Héctor Cuadros, Héctos Casrto and Sergio García were sent to Chivas USA, a subsidiary of the Herd in the United United.

In addition to Chivas, there are four other Liga MX teams with various homegrown players in which they went through MLS: Pumas with eight, Atlas with seven, Tecos de la UAG with six and Xolos de Tijuana with four.

The Chivas youth players that have been through Major League Soccer are the following

Chivas USA: Alfonso Loera, Isaac Romo, Armando Begines, Héctor Cuadros, Héctos Casrto, Sergio García, Jhonny García, Jesós Padilla, Jesús Morales, Mario de Luna, Édgar Mejía and Giovanni Casillas.

Sporting Kansas City: Omar Bravo

LAFC: Carlos candle

Philadelphia Union: Marco Fabian

Nashville: Daniel Ríos

LA Galaxy: Javier “Chicharito” Hernández

San Jose Earthquakes: Carlos Fierro and Javier “Chofis López

Érick “Cubo” Torres: Chivas USA (2013), Houston Dynamo (2015) and Atlanta United (2020)

