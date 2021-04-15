Chivas: Néstor de la Torre attacks Ricardo Peláez for his bad management

Nestor de la Torre, former manager of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, gave everything to the current sports director of the club Ricardo Peláez, due to the poor investment in reinforcements that he has made for the team.

In an interview for Balam Sports, Néstor de la Torres assured that Ricardo Peláez has been a lucky manager, since in all the teams he has been in, such as Club América, Cruz Azul and now Chivas, he has had a fairly large budget, but that in Guadalajara he has not done a good job in that sense.

In addition, de la Torre spoke about the particularities of being in Chivas, since Peláez, both in América and Cruz Azul, had the advantage of having an even wider market and checkbook, so it was easier for him and to have more Room for maneuver.

“I think that each team has its peculiarities. América and Cruz Azul in some way have similarities and well, when I’m wrong I ask for a portfolio and bring me such a player, I think those are the differences with Chivas, the decks you have to choose players. ”, He declared.

“How much did Peláez spend at Cruz Azul? like 80 million dollars or close to that, if they had given me 10% in Chivas, I had to sell to be able to buy, and I had to do a financial investment and return project, ”he added.

“The investment has been strong but it was very badly directed. The investment was not made with people who were going to support you immediately with football, experience and a lot of responsibility. ”, He concluded.

