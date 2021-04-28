Chivas: ‘Nene’ Beltrán would reinforce Necaxa for AP21, negotiations advance

Fernando Beltran, a Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara midfielder, could leave the team currently led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich after Clausura 2021 and, according to Marca Claro journalist José María Garrido, would have advanced negotiations with Necaxa.

Chivas owes a large sum of money to the Rayos for the signings of 3 players in the Clausura 2020; Chicote Calderón, Jesús Angulo and Alexis Peña, which is why he would seek to reduce the debt with Fernando ‘Nene’ Beltrán.

The ‘Nene’ was relegated from the title with the Flock, because he is not a player with the conditions of the liking of Víctor Manuel Vucetich and his barely 367 minutes this tournament prove it.

In the current Clausura 2021, Fernando Beltrán has played 14 games, where he has not scored a goal and in only 4 games he has started.

If the signing takes place, Beltrán would be a great addition to the Rayos, a club that seeks to invest in some players to become a protragon player with Memo Vázquez again.

