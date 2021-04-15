Chivas: Necaxa would look for 3 players from the Flock as reinforcements for the Apertura 2021

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara They still have a debt with the Rayos del Necaxa for the transfers they made at the beginning of 2020 where they acquired Cristian Calderón, Alexis Peña and Jesús Angulo.

For this reason, Necaxa has already made an eye on three Chivas players to ‘collect’ part of the debt. Thus the sports medium ESPN.

According to the source, Memo Vázquez asked the board to ‘get’ three players: Cristian Calderón, Gilberto Sepúlveda and César ‘Chino’ Huerta.

Vázquez arrived in Necaxa with the condition that he will strengthen the Club for the 2021 Apertura and these would be his first orders.

Chivas, with the debts, could give one or two players to patch up a bit the amount of 20 Million that is what they owe to the Rays.

It is worth mentioning that Necaxa could have a strong budget injection, so, if so, it would have a portfolio to get luxury reinforcements for Guillermo Vázquez.

