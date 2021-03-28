Chivas mocks Club América after winning the National Classic of the MX Women’s League

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara had a feast at the Aztec stadium after thrashing the Águilas del América on matchday 13 of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil with a score of 4 goals to 2, which led to the mockery of the Sacred Flock.

Through your official account Twitter, the Sacred Flock published a message in which they highlighted the triumph of the painting directed by Edgar Mejía; “Your home is my home. This is our Rojiblanca capital.

And it is that in the Azteca Stadium there was only one team, which led by Alicia Cervantes with a double, in addition to the goals of Carolina Jaramillo and Miriam Castillo, struck down an America that reacted with so many from Janelly Farías and Jana Gutiérrez.

The fall hurt too much within the institution of the Eagles of America because the technical director Leonardo Cuéllar presented his resignation and it was accepted by the board.

