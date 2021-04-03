Chivas, mission ‘impossible’; the points they need to aspire to Repechage

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara dug their own grave in the first two thirds of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, because with six games remaining on their calendar, the Flock It is seeded in the third to last place of the general classification, although with possibilities of returning to the Repechage in case you win your pending match.

The task is not easy at all, since Chivas will face the heaviest of its calendar in this final stretch of the tournament, facing three of the four best teams of the tournament in its next four commitments, which could be the ones that sentence the premature elimination of the Herd.

Chivas has a ‘magic figure’ to achieve in this tournament closing, because taking into account that in the last tournament, Puebla qualified with 20 units, the Flock would have to make sure to win 50% of the remaining points to play , that is, to gain 9 points of the 18 that remain, in order to count 21 points at the end of the tournament.

With those 21 points, Chivas would have ‘almost’ tied their ticket to the Playoffs, where ‘anything can happen’, as a new tournament for the Flock would begin, where they would be contenders for the title.

In the Apertura 2020, the ‘magic’ figure for direct access to the Liguilla was 29 points, units that were harvested by Cruz Azul and Rayados, but it was La Maquina who managed to pass as fourth overall due to their better goal difference.

Taking this data into account, Chivas would still aspire to achieve a direct ticket to the Liguilla, but for this it would have to close the tournament perfectly, managing to win the 6 remaining games and add 30 points.

The problem that comes to Guadalajara is that they will face three of the four best teams of the Clausura 2021, in the next four games, because this Sunday they go against Santos (3rd), then against Cruz Azul (1st), Xolos (Eighth ), and against Monterrey (Fourth).

Chivas’ remaining rivals in the Clausura 2021 Santos Laguna (Third with 21 pts) Cruz Azul (General Leader with 30 pts) Xolos Tijuana (Eighth general with 16 pts) Rayados (Fourth general with 19 pts) Atlas (Sixth general with 18 pts) Tigres (Fourteenth gral with 12 sts)

According to the site fc stats.com, these are the odds of Chivas in each of the games that remain in the Clausura 2021.

Against Santos. Forecast: Lose

32% Chivas Wins 26% Draw 42% Santos wins

Against Cruz Azul Forecast: Lose

30% Chivas Win 24% Draw

46% Cruz Azul wins

Against Xolos. Forecast: Win

41% Win Chivas

25% Draw 34% Win Xolos

Against Rayados. Forecast: Lose

31% Chivas Wins 28% Draw

42% Win Stripes

Against Atlas. Forecast: Win

44% Win Chivas

24% Draw 33% Win Atlas

Against Tigers. Forecast: Lose

29% Win Chivas 28% Draw 43% Win Tigres

