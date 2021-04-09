Chivas: Miguel “Pocho” Ponce debuts as a singer

Miguel “the Pocho” Ponce, side of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, surprised all the fans by showing off his hidden talent, since he “debuted” as a singer by participating in a duet in a ballad.

Through her social networks, the Mexican singer Kate Botello He shared the news through his social networks, where he reported that “the Pocho ”Ponce would appear on his new single titled “Invisible.”

“Friends, I leave you this collaboration with a great person @ m.ponce, thank you for supporting me in this madness, we did it with a lot of love for you. Enjoy it a lot! I hope you can help us share it. “

The single is already on platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music, and has had a fairly positive reception from the fans, who showed their surprise at the talent of “Pocho” Ponce off the field.

