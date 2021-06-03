Chivas: Michel Leaño announces project 70 – 30 in Guadalajara

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara begin with the planning of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and one of the objectives is to strengthen the basic forces with a new project called “70 – 30”, organized by Marcelo Michel Leaño, Director of Basic Forces.

In an interview for TV Azteca Jalisco, Michel Leaño revealed that they are working so that, within a couple of years, 70% of the squad of the first team is made up of homegrown players, although he stated that it is not only “raising young people by raising them”, but They must have the necessary conditions to play first.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso comes out in defense of Corona after altercation with the commissioner

“One of the main objectives in the next two years is to have 70% of the squad with quarry players, it is not about playing with young people to play with young people, we have to believe in the young, have quality because the team must be in the first places “

How does Chivas work for the future in the medium term?

Are millionaire investments over?

Your chivahermano What do you think of your team’s sports plan? pic.twitter.com/zV0ftenWc0 – La Chorcha Deportiva (@LaChorchaSports) June 2, 2021

Leaño also spoke about the new “captains school”, in which captains of all categories meet and receive talks about leadership and what it means to be a true leader, seeking to reinforce this aspect and end up benefiting the entire group.

“I dream of tomorrow, in some years, having an 18-year-old captain like Ajax had. The captains school consists of bringing together all the captains of different categories, we teach them how to be a captain, but not a chief. To have a leader who defends the club on and off the pitch “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: