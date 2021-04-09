Chivas: Matías Almeyda dreams of managing Guadalajara again

Matías Almeyda, coach of the MLS San José Earthquakes, spoke about a possible return to Guadalajara’s Chivas Rayadas, where he made it clear that he would love to be able to manage the Flock again.

In an interview offered for TUDN, Almeyda assured that he feels such great affection for Chivas that he would be in the best disposition to return, but for now Guadalajara has a coach and does not want his discharge to be forced.

“First there is a coach, I have a contract here who treat me very well, football never knows how it ends, everyone knows the love I have for Chivas, it is pure love.”

“I talk about the present and I want Chivas to do well, better, to lift up, he has a great team, a great coach, a great owner whom I have contact with, but things have to happen in a natural way. , not provoke them. ”, he added.

Matías Almeyda managed Chivas in 147 games, of which he won 64, drew 40 and lost 43, winning various titles along the way such as the Liga MX, Copa MX and the Concacaf Champions League.

