Chivas: Matías Almeyda congratulates Guadalajara on its anniversary and the fans are handed over to him

This Saturday, May 8, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are on long tablecloths as they celebrate their 115th anniversary, for which they received a large number of congratulations from clubs, former players and current footballers, but one of those that stood out the most was that of Matías Almeyda.

Through his official Twitter account, “El Pelado” Almeyda, current technician of the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS, he dedicated a special message to “his beloved Chivas” for his 115th anniversary.

“Happy 115 years to my dear @Chivas”, wrote “the Pastor”, through his social networks.

Happy 115 years to my dear @Chivas – Matías Jesús Almeyda (@peladoalmeyda) May 8, 2021

This congratulation caused the madness of the rojiblanca fans, as they were delivered in the responses to the coach who managed to get five titles during his tenure, where the double of the Clausura 2017 (league and cup) stands out.

I’m crying – rroberto az (@rroberto_az) May 8, 2021

Come back Mati we miss you – Pepe (@peperiverar) May 8, 2021

I miss you more than ever and I don’t know what to do. If it was different when you were there. There is nothing more difficult to live without you. If you hadn’t left I would be so happy. pic.twitter.com/l7QTuGuZYG – Ragnar Lothbrok (@MarcoPayan) May 8, 2021

