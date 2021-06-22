Chivas: Marzhe Ponce shows off her ‘dog’ and shows under her dress (PHOTO)

The most ‘ardent’ fan of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, la beautiful model from Guadalajara, Marzhe Ponce, He continues to delight the pupils of his fans with his spiciest publications on his social networks and this time he surprised with a publication where he boasts his ‘dog’.

Ponce de León posed in the most daring way with a very short dress that did not cover anything, since the photograph was taken from a suggestive angle, with her pet.

“Is Astro a puppy, a kangaroo or a deer? Or just a little of the 3? #Happy Monday.” Ponce wrote.

What caught the eye of the photograph was that Marzhe, one of the Herd’s most ardent fans and fan favorites, wore a short dress with nothing underneath, or at least in sight, thus revealing her rear.

With more than 300,000 followers, Ponce makes her fans fall in love more every day, who do not stop admiring the beauty and she does not stop pampering them with her best photos.

