Chivas: Marzhe Ponce sends ‘important’ message in little clothes

The most ‘ardent’ fan of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, la beautiful model from Guadalajara, Marzhe Ponce, He continues to delight the pupils of his fans with his spiciest publications on his social networks and this time he surprised with a publication in little clothes and an important message on his jersey.

Ponce de León posed the most daring in black yarn and a sweater in which she said she was proud of being vegan.

Some love me for my convictions, others hate me for the same reason … some others just stop by to “delight the pupil and I ….. I just want some BBQ Cauliflower KISSES FOR ALL, have a amazing day Take care of yourselves “. Wrote the model.

With more than 300,000 followers, Ponce makes her fans fall in love every day, who do not stop admiring beauty and she does not stop spoiling them with her best photos.

