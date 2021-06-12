Chivas: Marzhe Ponce lets see more in ‘provocative’ photography with nothing below

Marzhe ponce, the beautiful fan of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, has once again stole the glances on social networks, leaving everyone to see her charms and her tremendous beauty.

Via Instagram, the fitness model has released the images where she appears posing with a translucent black blouse and underwear without leaving anything to the imagination to contemplate her attributes.

Read also: Ale Bellón boasts a tremendous figure with a tiny outfit

“Hoping that IG does not catalog my photos with excess of sensuality and censor them. The hottest photos will be available on my Website. Thanks to those who are already part of my exclusive community and also thanks to those who are not, because I know that soon I will find you on that other platform. I wish you an amazing Friday… and later there will be new content available, “he wrote.

Despite having about seven thousand likes and about 300 comments from his more than 336 thousand followers on Instagram, it shows the great admiration and affection they have for Marzhe Ponce’s lifestyle.

Read also: Anitta ignites the passions of her fans in a tremendous photo in a swimsuit looking rear