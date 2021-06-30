Chivas: Marzhe Ponce gets flirtatious on the bed showing off her tremendous rear

Marzhe Ponce de León, the famous Mexican influencer, continues to steal the attention of her loyal followers on social networks, by showing her more daring side in a special place in her home.

Via Twitter, the fan of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara spread the image where she is lying on the bed with the Sacred Rebaño T-shirt and in pink underwear, showing her tremendous rear.

“Nice night, have a rest,” he wrote.

This publication has had more than six thousand likes, more than 200 retweets and comments from its more than 470 thousand followers on Twitter, showing the admiration for the beauty of the influencer Marzhe Ponce de León.

