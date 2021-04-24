Chivas: Mario Carrillo reveals the failure of the Vucetich Herd in the Clausura 2021

Mario Carrillo placeholder image, former coach of Club América and the UNAM Pumas, revealed the key to why the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, have had a Clausura 2021 in the Liga MX very irregular and with many problems.

During the ESPN Futbol Picante program, Carrillo assured that Chivas lacks a well-worked game system in the collective sense, so that the results reach the Vucetich managers easier.

“I have known Víctor for many years, and for me he is one of the most prepared technicians, but by far. But with these Chivas, I keep saying it for a long time, they have a great team to do very nice things and yesterday they did it (against Rayados), ”he explained.

“I think that Victor simply does not have a defined system so that Chivas can win the games, that’s why they have had problems in the tournament.”

Chivas beat the Rayados de Monterrey in the pending match on matchday 12 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura, for which they rose to ninth with 19 points.

